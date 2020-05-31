Evelyn R. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET – Evelyn R. Martin, 91, of Woonsocket died Sunday May 24, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard R. Martin. They were married in 1948 and shared over 56 years together until his passing in 2004.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Romeo and Margaret Auclair. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
In her earlier years Evelyn was employed in the local textile industry at several area mills. Later on Evelyn, along with her husband, was the owner and operator of Tuffy's Family Restaurant in Nasonville for many years before retiring. Evelyn was a member of St. Joseph's senior citizens club and had fun taking numerous memorable trips.
Evelyn took true pleasure in music and dancing. Evelyn loved to be out on the dance floor with her husband, be it an upbeat and quick tempo or slowing it down with something a little less fast paced.
Evelyn absolutely loved family get-togethers and reunions, anything that brought together those whom she loved. Such gatherings might also just witness Evelyn playing a strong hand of dominos or cards as she was a rather adept "card shark." She always looked forward to her New Year's Eve card parities.
Evelyn will be remembered as a devoted mother and cherished and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by a son Paul B. Martin his wife Robin of Woonsocket and a daughter Linda LaPorte and her late husband Joseph LaPorte who passed in 2015. She was the sister of the late Constance Hunter and Rita Plante. She is also survived by four grandchildren Christopher and Louis LaPorte and Kyle and Justin Martin. She was the grandmother of the late Daniel "Danny" LaPorte, who passed in 2008, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
In accordance with current public health guidelines a memorial service will be held at a later date. Evelyn will be laid to rest in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
menardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 31 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved