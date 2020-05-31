WOONSOCKET – Evelyn R. Martin, 91, of Woonsocket died Sunday May 24, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard R. Martin. They were married in 1948 and shared over 56 years together until his passing in 2004.Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Romeo and Margaret Auclair. She was a lifelong resident of the city.In her earlier years Evelyn was employed in the local textile industry at several area mills. Later on Evelyn, along with her husband, was the owner and operator of Tuffy's Family Restaurant in Nasonville for many years before retiring. Evelyn was a member of St. Joseph's senior citizens club and had fun taking numerous memorable trips.Evelyn took true pleasure in music and dancing. Evelyn loved to be out on the dance floor with her husband, be it an upbeat and quick tempo or slowing it down with something a little less fast paced.Evelyn absolutely loved family get-togethers and reunions, anything that brought together those whom she loved. Such gatherings might also just witness Evelyn playing a strong hand of dominos or cards as she was a rather adept "card shark." She always looked forward to her New Year's Eve card parities.Evelyn will be remembered as a devoted mother and cherished and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Evelyn is survived by a son Paul B. Martin his wife Robin of Woonsocket and a daughter Linda LaPorte and her late husband Joseph LaPorte who passed in 2015. She was the sister of the late Constance Hunter and Rita Plante. She is also survived by four grandchildren Christopher and Louis LaPorte and Kyle and Justin Martin. She was the grandmother of the late Daniel "Danny" LaPorte, who passed in 2008, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.In accordance with current public health guidelines a memorial service will be held at a later date. Evelyn will be laid to rest in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI. 02904.Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.