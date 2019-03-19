SOUTH WINDSOR, CT - Fern Chassé, age 95, of South Windsor, Connecticut died on March 10, 2019.

Born Fernande Lorette Piette, in Woonsocket, RI on March 15, 1924, the youngest of eight siblings, all previously deceased. Wife of 45 years to the late Ovila J.B. Chassé who died in 1989, she is survived by 5 of her 6 children: Laurette Chassé of Seattle, WA; Michelle Holzapfel of Marlboro, VT; Annette Alexander of Raleigh, NC; David Chassé of Milford, MA and Rachel Chassé -Terebo of North Windham, CT. She was predeceased by her second daughter, Emilie Hillman in 2005 and by a granddaughter, Ada Holzapfel, in 1979. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a full-time mother and homemaker, and the family lived for many years in North Smithfield, RI, as well as Atkinson, NH, Storrs, CT and Warwick, RI. She enjoyed traveling, astrology, cooking, investing, and was a lifelong learner. Fern was also an avid quilter and member of the Narragansett Bay Quilters Club. Since 2009, she was a resident at the Villa at St. Antoine in Woonsocket, and more recently at the Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor, CT.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Vitas Hospice Healthcare at: https://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection or to Always Best Care Senior Services at: https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/ Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary