|
|
JOHNSTON - Fernand A. Bileau 92, formerly of Almy Street, Johnston, RI, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Roger Williams Hospital. He was the husband of the late Murielle (Forest) Bileau.
Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Adrien and Anna (Lamoureux) Bileau. Fernand was a US Marine Veteran. He was a truck driver for D & N Transportation for many years and drove a milk tanker for Bileau Transportation Co., owned by his brother, Roland. Fernand was a member of the Teamsters Local 251.
Fernand is survived by a son Richard Bileau and his wife Charlotte of Woonsocket, a daughter Lisa Bileau and her husband Jon Roda of Johnston, four grandchildren, Jason Bileau of Des Moines, Iowa, Brian Bileau of Woonsocket, Sara Bileau Lemme of Pascoag and Sophie Roda of Johnston, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by seven siblings.
His funeral with visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 beginning at 9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 10, 2020