WOONSOCKET - Fernande P. (Delvaux) Rogers, 84, of Woonsocket, passed away June 24, 2019 in Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre. She was the wife of William H. Rogers, whom she married in 1965. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Auguste and Emelia (Casse) Delvaux.

Mrs. Rogers worked as a teacher for Woonsocket Public Schools for over 40 years.

She was an active member and volunteer of St. Joseph's Church.

She was an avid traveler and enjoyed many summer trips with her family.

Besides her husband William, she is also survived by their daughter, Jennifer Morrison of Woonsocket; two grandchildren, Ryan and Kenzie Morrison; and a sister, Suzanne Guindon of Smithfield. She was the mother of the late William Billy Rogers, Jr., and the sister of the late Reverend Auguste Delvaux. She has many cousins and beloved extended family throughout the United States and Belgium.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Thursday from 5 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary