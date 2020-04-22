|
CUMBERLAND - Florence L. Caron 101, formerly of Cumberland, died April 21, 2020, at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Leon E. Caron. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Phillippe and Leontine (Desrosiers) Petrin. Florence was a housekeeper for Samuel J. Medoff for many years before retiring in 1977. She was a former member of the Royal Travelers, and the Chimney Hill Association.
Florence is survived by Robert Caron of FL, and George and Lucille Caron of Cumberland, four grandchildren, and three great-grand- children. She was predeceased by two sons Charles Caron and Roger Caron, and siblings, Armand, Rosaire, Leo, and Donat Petrin, Marie Pruneau, and Irene Champagne.
Private burial will be held Friday at 10:00 AM in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. For remote attendance please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/22380605. To send condolences please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2020