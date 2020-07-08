CUMBERLAND - Florence "Cecilia" (Millette) Pardi, 93, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Pardi, they had been married for 49 years prior to his passing. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alva (Wallin) Millette.



Cecilia had worked as an inspector for Finkelsteins, American Tourister, and Koch Jewelry. She loved the outdoors, working in her garden, walking, and was an avid artist, she especially loved being with family and friends on the holidays.



She was the loving mother of Katherine (Pardi) Concilio and her husband Tom, Patricia (Pardi) DeMaire and her husband Martin, and David Pardi. She was the adoring grandmother of Brett Concilio and his wife Kaitlin, Kate Concilio, Angela Concilio, Joshua Pardi, Dana DeMaire, and Evan DeMaire. She was the sister of the late Madeline Benson, Elizabeth Millette, John Millette, Henry Millette, Victor Millette, Paul Millette, Milton Millette, and Eleanor Durand.



Her funeral will be held Saturday July 11, 2020 at 8:30AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Saturday morning 8:30-9:30 AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. Due to current conditions, guests will be allowed into the funeral home as space allows, masks and social distancing will be required. The Mass will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those that are unable to attend.

