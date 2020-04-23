|
WHITINSVILLE - Floyd A. Gudanowski, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21st in hospice care at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge. He had been in declining health for some time. He was husband of the late Mary J. (Grabiec) Gudanowski who passed in 2018.
Floyd leaves his daughter, Beverly, and son-in-law Dean Huggins of Uxbridge, his beloved grand-daughter Anna Huggins, his niece Carol Makowski of Providence, his nephew Dennis Makowski of Blackstone, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Born in Whitinsville on January 15, 1923, at his parents home on Thurston Avenue, Whitinsville, he was the son of Anthony and Anna (Malis) Gudanowski. He lived in the same house all his life until 2018 when he moved to Beaumont Nursing Home due to a medical condition. He was predeceased by his sisters, Wanda Osiecki and Tillie Kaczor, and nephews, James Osiecki and Robert Kaczor.
Floyd graduated from Northbridge High School in 1941 where he was a stand-out athlete playing both baseball and football. He scored the winning touchdown in the Thanksgiving game against Millbury in 1939. In 1994, he was inducted into Sports Hall of Fame at Northbridge High School.
During World War II, he served as a Torpedoman in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre, including the Phillipines and Mariannas Islands. Serving under Lt. Fitzgerald from Boston, Floyd and his team followed PT boats, but he most loved serving on aircraft carriers and watching the attack planes take off and land on that narrow, floating, carrier air deck. During a short shore leave, he met his beloved wife, Mary, at Nipmuc Ballroom in Mendon, and presented her with an engagement ring before he returned to the Pacific for the duration of the war. They married in 1947.
Floyd played baseball for the Whitin Machine Works league in the early 1950's and later coached the "Red Sox" team for the Whitinsville Little League. During his working career Floyd was an erector in the Research Division with Whitin Machine Works and later a Repair Parts Salesman for Whitin Machine Works, travelling to mills from Canada to Pennsylvania. After retirement, he served as a school bus driver for many Blackstone Valley school systems, retiring at the age of 87.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be privately held at the convenience of his family. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 24, 2020