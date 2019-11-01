|
BURRILLVILLE - Frances A. Fran (Vetovis) Samek, 81, of Harrisville, RI, passed away on October 30, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center surrounded by her loving Family.
She was the wife of Paul J. Samek, Sr. She Was Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Kukla) Vetovis.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for more than Forty years completing her career as an in home overnight pediatric nurse. She also worked in adult and infant Intensive care units.
Fran enjoyed spending summers at the camp in New Brunswick, Canada. She was an avid sportswoman, awesome cook, talented cake decorator and knew a lot of the Jeopardy answers.
She is survived by her Husband, Paul; what she called her full house queens over jacks, Patricia, Paul Jr. and wife Paula, Christine, Peter and wife Tracy, and Johanna and husband Nathan as well as 6 grandchildren. Her Funeral will be Monday (Nov. 4th) at 9:00 A.M. from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory HWY, Mapleville, RI, Burial will be in St. Pauls Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives & Friends are invited. Visitation hours are Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 2, 2019