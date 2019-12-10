Home

BURRILLVILLE - Frances T. Lacroix (formerly Barbato) 85, of Burrillville, died December 8, 2019 at Bayberry Commons. Born in Slatersville, she was a daughter of the late Emil R. and Annie A. (Nazareth) DeMello. Frances was a technician for Phillips of North America for several years before retiring. She also worked as a cook for Ray's Country Kitchen for many years. She was a member of the Nasonville Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary.
Frances is survived by two sons Rick Lindsey and his wife Karen of South Grafton, MA, and Andrew Barbato of Mapleville, RI, a daughter Delana Azevedo of Bellingham, MA, three grandchildren, John Brissette Jr., Jessica Razza- Lindsey, and Krista Lindsey, and two great grandchildren, Jack and Emma Brissette. She was predeceased by a son Ronald W. Lindsey, a son-in-law David Azevedo, and siblings Emile F. DeMello, Florence Brilhante, Lillian Poirier, Laura Lanagan, Evelyn Arruda, and Lena Brousseau.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, Church St. in Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306 Providence, RI 02906-5215 would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 11, 2019
