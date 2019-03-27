BLACKSTONE - Frances Tycks, of Blackstone passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, MA. Born Oct. 12, 1951 in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Bertha (Uruski) Tycks. She resided in Blackstone all of her life.

Frances was employed as an assembler for the Lenze Americas Co. in Uxbridge, MA. Her favorite pastime was reading.

She is survived by a sister, Janet Tycks of Blackstone, MA., a brother in law David Karakehian of Blackstone, a niece Jennifer Karakehian of Blackstone, and a nephew Jason & his wife Jaclyn Karakehian of Allston, MA. She was the sister of the late Carol A. Karakehian.

Relatives & Friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, March 29th, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 35 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA Hospice Care, Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd. Worcester, MA., 01602, www.vnacarenetwork.org.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 28, 2019