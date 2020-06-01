Francis E. Cournoyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Francis E. Cournoyer, 71, of Woonsocket, died May 29, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Michelle (Martin) Cournoyer. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edward "Buck" and Irene (LeBlanc) Cournoyer.

Francis was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy and Johnson and Wales University. He served in the US Air Force.

Francis was a steel worker, working for Edgecomb Steel, North Smithfield, and American Steel, Cumberland.

He leaves his daughters, Barbra Cournoyer, with whom he lived, and Jamey Palmieri of DeBary, FL; two granddaughters, Taylor Cournoyer and Bailey Palmieri; and his brother, Gary Cournoyer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidance will be followed upon your arrival. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved