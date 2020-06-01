WOONSOCKET - Francis E. Cournoyer, 71, of Woonsocket, died May 29, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Michelle (Martin) Cournoyer. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edward "Buck" and Irene (LeBlanc) Cournoyer.
Francis was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy and Johnson and Wales University. He served in the US Air Force.
Francis was a steel worker, working for Edgecomb Steel, North Smithfield, and American Steel, Cumberland.
He leaves his daughters, Barbra Cournoyer, with whom he lived, and Jamey Palmieri of DeBary, FL; two granddaughters, Taylor Cournoyer and Bailey Palmieri; and his brother, Gary Cournoyer.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidance will be followed upon your arrival. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.