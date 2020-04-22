|
BLACKSTONE - Francis I. "Frank" Dubeau 75, of Blackstone, MA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Estelle (Falardeau) Dubeau. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Arthur and Lena (Bell) Dubeau, youngest brother to the late Arthur Dubeau Jr., and the late Theresa Mencarini. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam war. For many years he worked as a machinist for the former Carol Cable Co. before retiring in 2006. In his spare time, Frank loved to work with his hands and was an especially gifted woodworker. He was also an astronomy enthusiast and a member of the Skyscrapers Astronomy Club. With his many talents, he was able to craft his own telescopes, grinding his own lenses for stargazing. Frank was a member of the VFW Post 11519, the American Veterans Association, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Frank is survived by three daughters: Jeanne Ouillette and her husband Donald of Dayville, CT, Lori Turbesi and her husband Keith of Pomfret, CT, and Kelly Dubeau Smydra and her husband David of West Roxbury, MA, as well as four grandchildren: Ryan, Juliana, Miles, and Sadie, and his beloved companion Lucille Laliberte of Blackstone.
Services and burial with military honors are private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2020