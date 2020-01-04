|
WOONSOCKET - Francis (Frank) Luc Labrecque, of Woonsocket passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, at Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Labrecque and Francois (Voyer) Labrecque.
Frank was a dedicated employee of the Woonsocket Water Department for 22 years. He was a natural-born athlete, spending his youth moving between the hockey rink, the basketball court, the baseball diamond and the football field.
Frank is survived by his three daughters, Nichole Hartmann (James) of Johnston; Jennipher Tripp (Dirk) of North Smithfield; and Danielle Stewart (David) of North Carolina; his grandchildren Kevin Carr, Tyler Hartmann, Jack Stewart, and Abby Tripp; his siblings, Joseph, John, Paul, Peter, Phil, Charlie, Gerard, Helene, and Ruth, and countless nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Somboun; sister, Judith; son-in-law, Steve Carr; and daughter, Krystina Marie. Though leaving was not easy, Frank held his faith closely and longed often to rejoin his wife Somboun, who brought endless light to his life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Heritage Hall 101 Greene St., North Smithfield from 4 to 8 p.m. To honor his wishes, the gathering will have a very upbeat atmosphere where children are welcome and people are encouraged to dress casually. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020