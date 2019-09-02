Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Frank "Bear" Andrews

WOONSOCKET - Frank "Bear" Andrews, 81, of Cumberland Hill Road, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Oakland Grove Health Center with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Helen F. (Simmons) Andrews of Woonsocket.
He was born in Chappells, S.C., son of the late Charlie Barr Andrews and Lu-Gean (Williams) Andrews.

Frank worked as a machinist for various companies in the area and recently for Clark-Cutler-McDermott in Franklin, Mass. for several years. He was the life of the party, enjoyed telling jokes and was a father figure to many of his nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime member of the Tyra Club, and was one of the original founders.

Besides his wife Helen, he is survived by his three daughters, Francine Andrews Adisa of Woonsocket; Frankie Quarles of Greenwood, S.C.; and Ketyassha Andrews of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was also the stepfather to the late Wallace Simmons and brother to the late Charlie Barr Jr., George Willie, Melvin Barr, James Andrews, Rufus Andrews, Lois Andrews and Louise Andrews Hill.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be private.

sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 1, 2019
