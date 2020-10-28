1/1
Frederick D. Mathewson
1953 - 2020
Frederick D. Mathewson, 67, of Woonsocket, passed away on Tuesday, at Landmark Medical Ctr. He was the loving husband of the late Carol (Pelletier) Mathewson. Born, March 25, 1953, in Hudson, MA., he was the son of the late Elizabeth Mathewson who was married to the late Angelo Milioto.
Before retiring, Frederick was employed as a foreman for the Nuclear Metals Co. in Concord, MA. He was an avid New England Sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Donald Mathewson of Warwick and Daniel Mathewson of Woonsocket, also 3 grandchildren.
His Funeral will be Friday, (Oct. 30th) at 10:30 A.M. from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives & Friends are invited. Please be advised, for those attending, facial masks & social distancing will be observed. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kubaska Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
Kubaska Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
