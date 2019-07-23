WOONSOCKET - G. Edgar Parenteau, of Woonsocket, died Monday July 22, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center.

Born March 7, 1936, he was the son of the late George and Lubiana Parenteau of Woonsocket.

A lifelong city resident, he served as Finance Director for the City of Woonsocket from 1975 until 1990, continuing to serve as a consultant until 2000. Prior to that, he held various positions in the finance department from 1965-1975, including as City Comptroller and Budget Manager. He also worked as the Collections Manager for McCarthy's Dry Goods Co. of Woonsocket from 1963 to 1965.

Mr. Parenteau was the first in his family of French-speaking immigrants to attend college, graduating cum laude from Providence College in 1962. He was a proud alumnus and supporter.

He was a member of the Rhode Island Public Finance Officers Association, and was recognized with its Howard E. Munroe Award in 1984. He was a member of the Municipal Finance Officers Association and the Society of Government Accountants and Auditors. He was the former treasurer and a longtime advocate for the Woonsocket Colts Baseball League, receiving its Volunteer Appreciation Award in 1980. He was a recipient of the 1983 Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award for integrity, efficacy and leadership. He was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha's Church.

Mr. Parenteau was a childhood polio survivor and an avid baseball player prior to his illness. He was deeply knowledgeable about the game, and coached both his daughter and grandson on pitching strategies from his wheelchair. He was a devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved family cookouts, trips to Redwood Drive-In, and weekends on the Cape.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria A. (Tessier) Parenteau, of Woonsocket; two daughters, Aimee Dupre and her husband Donald of Lincoln, R.I.; and Faye Parenteau of Coventry, R.I.; and two grandsons, Myles Dupre and Harold Edgar Trafford. He is also survived by his two closest, lifelong friends, Dennis Panu of Blackstone and Donald Brunelle of Woonsocket.

His funeral will be Saturday at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Agathas Church, Joffre St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Friday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rhode Island Infantile Paralysis Foundation www.riipf.org.

www.menardfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 24, 2019