Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Blaise Church
1158 South. Main St
Bellingham, MA
View Map
Gabrielle C. (Couture) Stanley Obituary
BELLINGHAM MA - Gabrielle C. (Couture) Stanley, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Ballou Home, Woonsocket, RI. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Stanley. She is the loving mother of Susan M. Smith and her husband, William of Bellingham, MA, and Gloria G. Therien and her husband, Ronald of Smithfield, RI.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 8:00AM from CARTIERS FUNRAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, June 19th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 17, 2019
