Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
Gabrielle J. (Valois) Laliberte

Gabrielle J. (Valois) Laliberte Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Gabrielle J. Laliberte, 88, resident of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on May 17, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center.
She was the loving wife of Maurice Laliberte. They were married in December of 1952. Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Phillippe & Jeannette (Landry) Valois.
Gabrielle worked for the Landmark Medical Center for many years and also worked as a dental assistant for local area dentists.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Dennis P. Laliberte and Michael P. Laliberte, Gail M. Bourcier and Frances A. Landry and her awesome 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Toporoski and siblings, Normand and Muriel Valois.
Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 1 pm in Keene-Brown Funeral Home 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 am until 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 22, 2019
