WOONSOCKET - Gail A. (Scott) Picchioni, 76, of Woonsocket, died September 30, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford, MA, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Stephen R. Picchioni, to whom she was married 49 years. Bornin Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Theresa (Dumas) Scott.
Gail was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. She worked for many years as a stitcher in the factories of Woonsocket. Gail retired from New England Instruments where she worked as a solderer. She was devoted to caring for her family and spending time with friends. Gail was an animal lover who adopted and cared for many unwanted cats and dogs over the course of her life. She enjoyed reading romance novels and watching TV.
The family would like to thank her CNA, Michelle Paola, with whom she formed a special bond.
She leaves her daughters, Danielle Lizotte and her husband, Andy, of Milford, MA, Gianna Picchioni of Las Cruces, NM, and Stephanie Picchioni of Woonsocket; six grandchildren, Samantha and Holly Picchioni, Jacob Oliveira, Aidan and Roman Boreri, and Sonia Lizotte; five great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Scott of Woonsocket; and three sisters, Paula Scott of Woonsocket, Valarie Bedard and her husband Normand of Smithfield, Ruby Scott and her husband Michael Villiard of Smithfield.
She was predeceased by her sister, Debra Ramella, and her brother, Jason Mowry.
Her funeral will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 with a service at 10 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, and may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93365016.
Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Ukranian Orthodox Cemetery, Lincoln. Calling hours are Sunday from 1-3 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. www.holtfuneralhome.com