PORT ST. LUCIE, FL. - Gail M. Poisson, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019.

Gail was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island and moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 2005.

Gail lived her life as a loving, giving, nurturing Wife, Mother, Grandmother and elementary grade school teacher. She made sure her family and friends always felt loved and important. Never for one moment putting her personal needs first. Her two grandchildren were her greatest treasures in life, her pride and

joy. She loved spoiling them! She also loved spending time going to Walt Disney World and Epcot with her family and was always up for a board game to pass the time and laugh. Gail loved animals especially her 3 special cats, Wendy, Sadie and Margot. She and her husband also volunteered at the Dogs and

Cats No Kill Animal Shelter in Port St Lucie. She just never stopped giving. Gail loved traveling especially down to Hawks Kay Resort in the Florida Keys just to sit by the pool and enjoy the cool breeze with her husband while reading a good book, her other favorite pastime. You never met a bigger sports fan. Nothing came between her and her Boston Bruins hockey game when they were on TV. She loved her Brad Marchand. Tom Brady from the New England Patriots was not far behind on her favorite athletes list as well. She loved unconditionally and was loved and will be missed very much by her family and

friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years; Ron Poisson of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Ron & his wife Christine Poisson, Jr. of Baldwin, NY; grandchildren, Olivia Poisson and Tristan Poisson of Baldwin, New York.

She was preceded by her father and mother; Robert & Dorothy Marshall and sister, Linda Marshall.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial contributions or donations be made in Gails honor to Dogs & Cats Forever at www.dogsandcatsforever.com.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM with a Service on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34984.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 6, 2019