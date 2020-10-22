CLOVIS, NM - Gail Patricia Riddell passed away on October 20, 2020 surrounded by her family in Clovis, New Mexico. Due to Covid, a Memorial will be held at a later date. Please contact Glenn or Gerard for further information.
Gail was born October 10, 1953 in Bronx, New York to Gerard Dorney and Agnes T. Keogh Dorney. She attended Cardinal Spellman High school and later earned a Masters Degree in nursing and built a career. She had a deep passion to help others however and whenever she could. She loved her family, friends and had seen every episode of I love Lucy multiple times.
Survivors include: Two sons; Glenn Riddell and wife Amy and Gerard Riddell; her sister, Jane Madio; Two Grand- children, Jamie Riddell and Landon Riddell. Two nieces, Gerri Ann Tuttle and husband Brian and their children Hannah and Lucas, and Elizabeth DeSantis and her husband Nick and their children Noelle and Logan; A Nephew, Vincent Madio and his wife Michele and their daughter Guiliana.
Gail was preceded by her parents Gerard Dorney and Agnes T. Keogh Dorney and Brother-in-law, Anthony Madio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked instead you make a donation in Gail's Memory to American Lung Association
.