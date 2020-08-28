BELLINGHAM - Garry Russell, 60, of Bellingham passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. Garry was born on March 3, 1960 in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Raymond and Johanna (Blaha) Russell. He was the beloved husband of Nancy A. Russell (Fournier). They resided at their home in Bellingham, where they were happily married for 38 years.
Garry is survived by his wife and his three children Michael, Nicholas, Alicia and her fiancé Kyle Wyatt. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia Zardeskas and husband Tom, his brother Ron Russell and partner Kellisha, Stephen Russell and his partner Diane, Cathy Geddes and her husband Rob, his mother-in-law Blanche Fournier, grandmother Mary Aten, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his step-mother Darlene Russell, and his father in-law Clarence Fournier.
Garry was regarded as an expert in the scaffold industry and was co-owner of Veterans Scaffold with his life-long friend and business partner Ken Schmitt. Garry was beloved by his family and many friends, and was known to be an extremely compassionate and loving father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. His unique sense of humor is fondly remembered and often reminisced by those whose lives he touched. He enjoyed taking care of his home, and could often be found sitting in the backyard by his garden and fire pit. He loved gardening, spending time with loved ones, visiting close friends, the Red Sox, music, cooking, and family gatherings. Garry was a gentleman in every sense of the word, and will be sorely missed.
Services will be private at the family's request. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
