Although I never actually met him, I remember Gary as being a friendly guy and avid supporter of the local music community. I came to know him a bit better as a regular member of my Rock 'n Rhode group on Facebook. Always kind, Gary liked to share his experience as a passionate music enthusiast and friend to a great many local musicians. Farewell, Gary Chianese. I know you are keeping a loving and protective eye on your children and grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers with them.

Kate Carroll