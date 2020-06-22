WEST WARWICK - Gary Chianese, 66, of West Warwick, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Gail (Buttero) Chianese. Born in Woonsocket, he was the beloved son of Arthur and Rose (Bibeault) Chianese of Cumberland. Gary was Real Estate Agent in West Warwick.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Angela Chianese and Vanessa Chianese. He also leaves three grandchildren, Jace Harrop, Ava Harrop and Kayla Harrop. He was the brother of the late Craig and Jo-Ann Chianese.
The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.