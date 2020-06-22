Gary Chianese
WEST WARWICK - Gary Chianese, 66, of West Warwick, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Gail (Buttero) Chianese. Born in Woonsocket, he was the beloved son of Arthur and Rose (Bibeault) Chianese of Cumberland. Gary was Real Estate Agent in West Warwick.

Besides his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Angela Chianese and Vanessa Chianese. He also leaves three grandchildren, Jace Harrop, Ava Harrop and Kayla Harrop. He was the brother of the late Craig and Jo-Ann Chianese.

The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
You will be missed, Gary. You were loved by many in the music world. You will always be in our thoughts. Rest in peace my friend.
Rob Brouillard
Friend
June 22, 2020
Gary, you will be missed. I can't think of a bigger live music supporter than you, and those of us who play music are grateful for fans and friends like you. Rest easy, and safe travels, Robert
Robert Landergren
Friend
June 21, 2020
RIP Gary! My deepest condolences to the family
Linda
Coworker
June 21, 2020
RIP Gary! Our sincere condolences from the RI Woodshedders! Thank you for your excellent commitment to music!!
Carolyn Fatzinger
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
Gary was always a pleasant guy to be around when seeing my favorite bands. Always friendly and courteous.
Karen Baglini
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
Would like to send this candle in his Memory!!!
Mary Angelosanto
Friend
June 21, 2020
Gary Was a Fun, Loving, Caring and Gentle Man! Always Smiling, Loved His Golf, and Music!!
I'm Going to Miss His Smile, His Jokes!!
RIP My Friend!!
Mary Angelosanto
Friend
June 21, 2020
My condolences to Garys family. He will be missed. He so loved to go see the local bands!!! God Bless
Joyce Esancy
Friend
June 21, 2020
I hope you are resting and rocking out happily in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family....
Stacy DiRaimo
Friend
June 21, 2020
Our condolences to the Chianese family. Gary, my wife and I went through grade school and high school together. Gary and I became friends again, 45 years later, through our love music. Rest In Peace, Gary, you will be missed.
Phil Martin
Friend
June 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Lori neves
Friend
June 21, 2020
Gary, it was always a good moment when you came by to ask how the night was rockin when running sound at the numerous venues we crossed paths at. RIP my friend in music..Your echo goes on forever.
Paul Vanner
Friend
June 21, 2020
Deb and I are gonna miss you Gary, you made being in the local music scene special, an incredible passion, R.I.P. our brutha
Love ya Deb Deusch and Mike Deusch
Deb and Mike Deusch
Friend
June 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Gary's family. I never had the chance to meet him personally but we had many good conversations about music & more importantly life. A very compassionate, kind, good man he was.
RIP my sweet friend, you will be missed ❤
Christine Nascimento
Friend
June 21, 2020
Our condolences to Gary's family. He will be truly missed by all of us in the music industry. Prayers sent
Joe and bella Ortoleva
Friend
June 21, 2020
Gary was one of the most devoted and passionate local music fan Ive met.. he loved music and he made an impact on all that knew him.... he loved our band and was one of our biggest fans.... it wont be the same without him in the crowd ...he will be missed ... ❤
Hayley Foxx
Friend
June 21, 2020
Although I never actually met him, I remember Gary as being a friendly guy and avid supporter of the local music community. I came to know him a bit better as a regular member of my Rock 'n Rhode group on Facebook. Always kind, Gary liked to share his experience as a passionate music enthusiast and friend to a great many local musicians. Farewell, Gary Chianese. I know you are keeping a loving and protective eye on your children and grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers with them.
Kate Carroll
June 21, 2020
Gary lives the local bands and was a huge supporter often seen at many shows - we will all miss seeing him.
Katie F
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. My family and I are saddened by the news. May you find the strength you need to see through this difficult time.
Steve Tavernier
Friend
June 20, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the Chianese Family. Gary was a good soul. He always updated me on what bands were playing locally. He loved live bands as I did. We would often talk about his wife because I went to school with her. He would just ask me questions about her. He missed her terribly. Now they are reunited.

He will be missed.

RIP Gary . Now, You are Rock and Roll Heaven.

It was nice knowing you.

Cheryl Maggiacomo
Cheryl Maggiacomo
Friend
June 20, 2020
To Gary's family. I am saddened to hear of his passing. We worked together at World.net Real Estate Group. My sincerest sympathies to all.
Claire Davenport
Friend
June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss I am at a loss for words this has been such a shock Condolences to the family
Maryanne Paquin
Friend
June 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss. Gary was a valued associate at WorldNet Real Estate--We will miss him.
Richard Abruzzini
Coworker
