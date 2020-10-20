1/1
Gaston J. Allard
BURRILLVILLE - Gaston J. Allard, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Burrillville with his family by his side. He was the husband of Doris (Jarret) Allard of Glendale. Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late Raoul and Irene (Begin) Allard.

Gaston worked as a self-employed mason for Allard Construction, which he owned and operated. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War era.

He is survived by two sons: David Allard of Harrisville and Michael Allard of Eagle, ID; a brother, Bruno Allard of Woonsocket; four sisters: Vicki Vandal of Pawtucket, Marie Taylor of Woonsocket, Connie Stevens of Wrightwood, CA and Sally Marshall of San Diego, CA and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Andrew Allard and a sister Margaret Columbo.

His funeral services are private at the request of the family.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
