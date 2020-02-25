|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - George A. Crepeau, 80, of North Smithfield, formerly of Nasonville, died Thursday February 20, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. He was the loving husband of the late Loraine G. (Gariepy) Crepeau. They were married on May 23, 1964 and shared 52 wonderful and happy years together until her passing in 2017.
Born in Fall River, MA he was a son the late George A. Crepeau, M.D. and the late Marie Antoinette (Raymond) Crepeau. He graduated from Assumption Prep High School in Worcester, MA. He was a graduate of Providence College Class of 1960. He was a resident of Nasonville for many years.
Mr. Crepeau was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in Norfolk, VA and Boston, MA and attained the rank of Lt. Commander.
Mr. Crepeau was employed as an accountant with the State of Rhode Island Treasury Department for many years before retiring.
George was an avid genealogist and a member of the American-French Genealogical Society in Woonsocket. A longtime supporter of the arts he was a member of the Providence Art Club. George was a world traveler and enjoyed many memorable trips throughout the country and overseas.
George will be remembered as a loving and kind gentleman. He treasured his role as a grandfather and loved every moment spent with his grandchildren.
George is survived by a daughter Brigitte M. Lemoi of Florida and his grandchildren Cameron Fisher of Ashford, CT and Shelby Lemoi of Sterling, CT. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Crepeau of Florida and his sister Madeleine Bradstreet of North Smithfield and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:45 am in St. Antoine Chapel 10 Rhodes Ave North Smithfield. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Antoine Residence 10 Rhodes Ave. North Smithfield, RI. 02896 or Beacon Hospice 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI 02914.
Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2020