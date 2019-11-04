Home

Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
George A. Giguere

George A. Giguere Obituary
WOONSOCKET - George A. Giguere, 82, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center.
He was the loving husband to Jeanne (Hebert) Giguere. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late George & Fabiola (Mayer) Giguere.
George was a machinist for the Van-Wal Machine Inc. in Bellingham, MA. He was a life long Woonsocket resident, he served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Gerard Giguere of Woonsocket, Dianne Lanctot (John) and Claire Lanctot (Michael) both of Woonsocket and Elaine Sollecito (Robert) of Lincoln, Diane Moniz of Westport MA, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and siblings Lucien Giguere, Claudette Grenier and Jeannine Johansen all of Woonsocket.
He was preceded in death by his son George Giguere Jr. and his brother Eugene Giguere.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Holy Family Church in Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 5, 2019
