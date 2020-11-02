HAMILTON, MT - George "Chip" Albert Jasmin III passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Montana.
Chip was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Woonsocket, RI, to Cecile and George Jasmin Jr. He graduated from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, earning bachelors and masters degrees in education, while making a name for himself on the football field as a formidable defensive end.
Chip and his wife, Amy Dittmaier, raised their son, Cove, on Amy's family farm in Hamilton, MT. Chip and Amy were loving, attentive parents, and they taught Cove the importance of sharing happiness and giving to others. Amy passed away on Aug. 5, 2001.
Chip maintained an active schedule as a traveling musician, storyteller, dance caller, and teacher for the next 30+ years. He was the life of the party, the first one to burst out singing in an audience, and the happiest person in the room.
Chip was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Dittmaier; mother, Cecile Jasmin; father, George Jasmin Jr.; and mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Bernard Dittmaier.
Survivors include Chip's son, Cove Jasmin, and almost-daughter-in-law, Amy Darling; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Kathleen Jasmin; brother, Donald Jasmin; brother and brother-in-law, Marc Jasmin and Tony Simonneau; brother- and sister-in-law, Alan and Kristen Dittmaier; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET), there will be a virtual memorial service celebrating Chip's life. Further details and opportunities to contribute your own memories are at the following website: chip-jasmin.forevermissed.com.