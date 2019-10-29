|
WOONSOCKET - George Benoit, 100, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on October 26, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Juliette(Belleville) Benoit and the late Katherine (Brown) Bockstael. He was born in North Smithfield, son of the late Arthur & Aurore (Bergeron) Benoit.
In his early years he worked for the former Glenark Mills. After the Military Service, George became self-employed in the baked goods delivery business where he delivered door to door to his customers. He then went on as a bus driver for Town & Country and then to Laidlaw Bus Co. where he was a manager. At age 72 he decided to retire. Having second thoughts, he re-entered the work force after only 2 hours. George immediately got a new job with Valley Transportation as a driver for their RIDE program. He permanently retired from Valley at the age of 88. He was a WWII Army Veteran stationed in the Philippine Islands. He also served as Commander of the in Forestdale for several years in the 80's. He enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, chopping wood, and traveling. He most enjoyed telling stories about how his past life was many many years ago.
He is survived by his children, George Benoit and his companion Cathy Gauvin, Robert Benoit both of North Smithfield, Linda Richardson and her husband Michael of Wrentham, MA and Georgette Leduc and her husband Brian of Woonsocket, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great - great grandsons, Hunter Peterson Martin of Woonsocket, and Anton Mitchell of California. He is also survived by his sister, Eva Benoit of Woonsocket and his loving companion Roberta Simanski.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Gerald and Richard Benoit, siblings, Cecile Holmes, Joseph Trudeau, Raymond Benoit, Jeannette Edwards and Roland Trudeau.
His funeral will be held Saturday November 2, 2019, at 9 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Family Church South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd. Cumberland. Calling hours will be held Friday November 1st from 4 PM until 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 380 Westminister St. Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019