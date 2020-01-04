Home

George E. Verrier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - George E. Verrier, 98, formerly of Cass Avenue, died Wednesday, January 1, at Hebert Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Amelia (Andre) Verrier.

Born in St. David, PQ, Canada, he was a son of the late Oliver and Odina (Pelletier) Verrier. George was a mail carrier for the Woonsocket U.S. Postal Service for 20 years, and a 70-year member of the National Association of Letter carriers. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. George was a member of the American Legion Post 85.

He is survived by a son, Robert Verrier, of Woonsocket; a sister, Noella Hemond, of Burrillville; and a granddaughter, Holly Verrier. He was predeceased by his son Pastor Normand Verrier and siblings, Lucien, Fleurant, David, Camille, Robert and Jean Paul Verrier and Gabrielle Robert.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Please visit fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020
