George "Gus" Fernandes
BLACKSTONE - George "Gus" Fernandes, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Bellini) Fernandes.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Julio and Archangel Edna (Barbosa) Fernandes.

Gus was a Veteran of the United States Army. After retiring as a production manager in the Steel Mills, he worked as a driver for the Senior Center of the Town of Blackstone. Gus enjoyed spending many winters in California and Hawaii and summers at Peters Pond Park where he enjoyed calling bingo and playing poker.

Besides his wife Carol, he is survived by his two step children, Kimberley Wood and Thomas Wood of Blackstone; eight brothers, Robert Fernandes of Woonsocket, Nelson Fernandes of Florida, Albert Fernandes of Woonsocket, Joseph Fernandes of Woonsocket, Julio Fernandes Jr of Ma, Edward Fernandes of Cranston, Roland Fernandes of Cumberland, Ronald Fernandes of Warwick. Three Sisters, Alice Fernandes of Woonsocket, Alcina Forcier of Lincoln, and Fatima Duquet of FL. Three grandchildren Jaclyn Ryan, JT Ryan and Kelsey Ryan and three great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Virginia Verhoest, Donald and Leo Fernandes.

Private arrangements will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
