WOONSOCKET - George J. Robert 92, formerly of Aylsworth Ave. died October 16, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence. He was the husband of the late Irene (Bouley) Robert. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Joseph and Oclea (Peloquin) Robert. Mr. Robert was a WWII Army Veteran. He founded Victory Block Co. in Nasonville, RI in 1954 and operated the business until his retirement in 1986. Mr. Robert was a longtime member of the Burrillville Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Berard- Desjarlias American Legion Post #88 in Burrillville. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Senior Citizens and St. Joseph Veteran's Association.
Mr. Robert is survived by a brother-in-law, Lionel Charpentier of Woonsocket, his god- children, William J. Adams of Jackson, TN, Joshua Carpentier of Mulberry, FL and Diane Carpentier of Bartow, FL several cousins, and nieces and nephews including his nephew and caregiver Donald Charpentier of Woonsocket.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Theresa's Cemetery in Nasonville. Visiting Hours are Monday 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the Burrillville Lions Club, PO Box 414, Harrisville, RI 02830 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 18, 2019