BEVERLY HILLS, FL - George L. Pierce, 84, of Beverly Hills, FL. formerly of North Smithfield, RI, passed away peacefully at the Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hernando, FL.
He was the husband of Elsie R. (Rinaldi) Pierce, they were married for 64 years.
Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late John and Lillian (Lambert) Pierce.
Mr. Pierce was a Navy Veteran serving his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he worked as a Production Control Supervisor for Electric Boat Quonset Point and Groton for over 20 years.
Mr. Pierce was a member of the American Legion and the Pine Ridge Golf League in Citrus County, FL and enjoyed raising German Shepard's, golf and tag sales.
Besides his wife, he leaves his son Kevin Pierce and his wife Jane of Torrington, CT, grandchildren, Ian Pierce of Manchester, CT, Stephanie Pierce of Burlington, VT, and Shelby Pierce of Portsmouth, NH. and his brother John A. Pierce of Lawton, OK.
Funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:45 am in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am in the Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul, Cathedral Square, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours Friday 5:00-8:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 17, 2019