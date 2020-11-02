1/1
George Masse, Jr.
WOONSOCKET - George Masse, Jr., 89, a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, died October 30, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Theresa R. (Lachapelle) Masse. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late George Masse, Sr. and Catharina (Kowalczyk) Masse.

Mr. Masse was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for Consumer's Oil for 22 years, retiring in 1997, and had previously worked at Fairmount Dairy for 25 years. George was a communicant of Holy Family Church. He was an avid NASCAR Fan, he also enjoyed the Red Sox and Patriots. Most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. Everyone who knew him, loved him.

He leaves his children, Sandra Brouillard and her husband, Michael, Carl Masse and his wife, Gail, all of Woonsocket, and James Masse and his wife Teresa of Brandon, FL; two brothers, Richard and Raymond Masse, both of Woonsocket; his sister, Doris Bouley of Warwick;. He leaves four grandchildren, Brian, Kristy, Andrew and Matthew, and three great grandchildren, Michael, Dylan, and Emily; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Masse, and his sister, Muriel Turbesi.

Burial will be private, but may be viewed live Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00am at https://client.tribucast.com/ tcid/36633893 A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence VA Medical Center, PVAMC -Voluntary Service, 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI 02908.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
