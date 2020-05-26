PASCOAG - George N. Salois 82, of Pascoag, died Thursday, May 21, at home. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Bartholemy) Salois. George was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Noe and Mary Joy (Lafreniere) Salois. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. George was an auto mechanic and had worked for Bristol Toyota for the last twenty-six years until becoming ill in April of this year. In addition, he also worked for many years at the Echo Lake Campground, where he provided maintenance for the facility. Echo Lake was a place where George loved to spend time with family and friends. He was also known as a jack of all trades, and his talents and mechanical aptitude were appreciated by all who knew him.
He is survived by his three daughters: Michelle Bonin and her husband Aaron of Woonsocket, Melissa Salois of Woonsocket, and Jennifer Prosser and her husband Matthew of Pascoag; four grandchildren: Aaron Jr, Aidan, Madison, and Chloe; and three sisters: Lorraine Brown, Beatrice Lawrence, and Susan Kane, all of Cumberland. George is also survived by Jason Estrada, who was like a son to him. He was also the brother of the late Roger Salois and Anita McGuire.
A memorial gathering and celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 11, 2020.