WOONSOCKET - George O. Laprade, 88 of Ward St. died Monday April 8, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Rynn) Laprade.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Michel and Marie Ann (Olivier) Laprade.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War.

George was a truck driver for Seavers Express and Nelson Freightways.

He was a member of The Italian Workingmen's Club and Club Lafeyette. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was an avid Patriot and Yankee Fan.

Besides his wife he is survived by his five children, Linda Saad and her husband Joseph, Catherine Desautels and her husband Rene, William Laprade, Peter Laprade and Rosemary O'Brien and her husband Tim, all of Woonsocket, RI. One sister Pauline Fairbrother of Acton, MA. Eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish, Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone MA.

Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony's Guild

The Franciscans Friars of Holy Name Province 144 W 32nd St. New York, NY in Georges memory would be appreciated.