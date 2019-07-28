Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-3746
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church
501 East School St.
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Cemetery
Mendon Road
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Floru
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George P. Floru

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George P. Floru Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD – George P. Floru, 86, of North Smithfield, passed away on July 27, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of 55 years to Angela (Tsatsu) Floru. Born in Veria, Greece, son of the late Pavel & Stergiani (Anagnostou) Floru.

George was the former owner of the Woonsocket Motor Inn and co-owner of the former Floru's Restaurant. He was active in his church, St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox church, having served in numerous positions including several years as President. He was a 50-year member of the Mason's and a member of the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War era. George was a proud father and husband who enjoyed going to the beach with his family and an active member of the YMCA.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Retired Col.Michael G. Floru of Riverside, Conn., V James "Bill" Floru of North Smithfield, and Stella M. Matarazzo and her husband Anthony of East Bridgewater, Mass.; godson Paul Floru; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kyriakoula "Keri" Petrides, Athena Ligouras, Stergios Floru, and Ida Lovely.

His funeral will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. Funeral Service will start at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial with military honors will follow at the St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Cemetery, Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Egidio DiPardo & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Perpetual Cemetery Fund" St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, or Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.

www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now