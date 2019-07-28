|
NORTH SMITHFIELD – George P. Floru, 86, of North Smithfield, passed away on July 27, 2019, at the Landmark Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of 55 years to Angela (Tsatsu) Floru. Born in Veria, Greece, son of the late Pavel & Stergiani (Anagnostou) Floru.
George was the former owner of the Woonsocket Motor Inn and co-owner of the former Floru's Restaurant. He was active in his church, St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox church, having served in numerous positions including several years as President. He was a 50-year member of the Mason's and a member of the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War era. George was a proud father and husband who enjoyed going to the beach with his family and an active member of the YMCA.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Retired Col.Michael G. Floru of Riverside, Conn., V James "Bill" Floru of North Smithfield, and Stella M. Matarazzo and her husband Anthony of East Bridgewater, Mass.; godson Paul Floru; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kyriakoula "Keri" Petrides, Athena Ligouras, Stergios Floru, and Ida Lovely.
His funeral will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. Funeral Service will start at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial with military honors will follow at the St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Cemetery, Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Egidio DiPardo & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Perpetual Cemetery Fund" St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 East School St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, or Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 29, 2019