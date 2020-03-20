Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
George R. Bates Sr.

George R. Bates Sr.
GLOCESTER - George R. Bates, Sr., 77, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Thatcher) Bates. Born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son of the late George W. and Constance (Dowel) Bates. Mr. Bates was a custodian for the Burrillville School Dept. for 32 years before retiring in 2010. He proudly served his country in the US Army being stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. George lived in Nasonville before moving to Chepachet in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post #102 and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and most importantly spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Judy, he was the father of George R. Bates, Jr. of N. Kingstown, James A. Bates of Chepachet and Thomas A. Bates of Danielson, CT. He was the brother of Barbara Keene, Constance Maynard, Edith Barbato, Darlene, Faith, Owen, William, Charles, and Lawrence Bates. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
His Funeral and Burial will be private.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 21, 2020
