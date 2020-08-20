WOONSOCKET - Georgette A. (Ethier) Bilodeau 88, formerly of Cato St, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Bilodeau. Georgette was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Roland and Mabel. (Brunelle) Ethier. She was a dedicated homemaker. She will always be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Dennis Bilodeau and his wife Marie of Cumberland, David Bilodeau of CA, Gerald Bilodeau of Woonsocket, and Michelle Dalton of Woonsocket, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her siblings: Ronald and Roland Ethier and Jeannine Ethier. She was also the mother of the late Jean Bilodeau and sister of the late Paul Ethier, Connie Patras, and Dolores Ethier.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home 463 South Main St, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St Charles Church, North Main St, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visitation will be held Monday 5-7 PM. In accordance with current state protocols, social distancing guidelines will be observed.