1/1
Georgette A. (Ethier) Bilodeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Georgette A. (Ethier) Bilodeau 88, formerly of Cato St, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Paul H. Bilodeau. Georgette was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Roland and Mabel. (Brunelle) Ethier. She was a dedicated homemaker. She will always be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Bilodeau and his wife Marie of Cumberland, David Bilodeau of CA, Gerald Bilodeau of Woonsocket, and Michelle Dalton of Woonsocket, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her siblings: Ronald and Roland Ethier and Jeannine Ethier. She was also the mother of the late Jean Bilodeau and sister of the late Paul Ethier, Connie Patras, and Dolores Ethier.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home 463 South Main St, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St Charles Church, North Main St, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visitation will be held Monday 5-7 PM. In accordance with current state protocols, social distancing guidelines will be observed. Those who wish, may sign the online guest registry at www.fournierandfournier.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved