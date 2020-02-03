|
|
WOONSOCKET - Mrs. Georgette A. (Gaucher) Cournoyer, 91, a resident of Kennedy Manor, Woonsocket, R.I. died Monday, January 27, 2020, after a brief illness in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Leo A. Cournoyer. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edouard and Alice (Bourbeau) Gaucher.
Mrs. Cournoyer worked for New England Telephone and several local manufacturers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, visiting casinos, scratch tickets and doing crossword puzzles.
She leaves her children, Michael Cournoyer and his wife Louise, and Irene Finlay and her husband Kenneth, all of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Monique and Rochelle Cournoyer, Jenna Bonollo and her fiancée Kyle Jarry, and Tara Finlay and her husband Peter Metivier; three great grandchildren, Cadance and Mila Bonollo, and Dakota Miner. She was predeceased by her brother, Normand Gaucher, and her sisters Jeannette and Joan Gaucher and Lucille Desmarais. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held February 1, 2020, under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name to: Dana Farber/ Jimmy Fund Cancer Institute, PO BOX 970025, Boston, MA 02297-0025, would be appreciated. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 4, 2020