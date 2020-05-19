WOONSOCKET - Georgette T. Cote 83, formerly of Front St. passed away on May 18, 2020 at The Friendly Home, from complications due to COVID19. Born in Blackstone, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Claire (Racine) Cote.
Georgette graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received The Army Commendation Medal. She was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Georgette worked as an RN for Landmark Medical Center for twenty- six years before her retirement. She had a strong work ethic and showed commendable performance in all she did.
Georgette is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Rene H. Cote and Roger A. Cote and a nephew.
Burial with Military Honors in Precious Blood Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to sign guestbook.
Georgette graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received The Army Commendation Medal. She was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Georgette worked as an RN for Landmark Medical Center for twenty- six years before her retirement. She had a strong work ethic and showed commendable performance in all she did.
Georgette is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Rene H. Cote and Roger A. Cote and a nephew.
Burial with Military Honors in Precious Blood Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to sign guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 19 to May 20, 2020.