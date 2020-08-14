BLACKSTONE - Gerald A. "Jerry" Lesperance. 73, of Blackstone, MA passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 34 years of Loretta M. (Rockwell) Lesperance. He is the loving father of Shawn R. Lesperance and his wife, Molly of Cumberland, RI and his cherished grandson, Maximus R. Lesperance. Jerry was born in Woonsocket, RI on November 10, 1946, the son of the late Ernest and Florence (Britt) Lesperance. He leaves his father and mother-in-law, Murray and Janet Rockwell of North Manchester, IN, his brother-in-law Brian Rockwell and his wife, Kim of Blackstone, MA, his sister-in-law Kimberly Roger and her husband, David of Barrington, NH and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a resident of Blackstone and graduate of St. Mary's High School, Milford, MA Class of 1965. He was a Blackstone Police Officer for 30 years until retiring in 2001 and was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association. He also owned Satellite TV Communications in Blackstone.
Jerry was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran.
Jerry was a talented woodcarver and just finished his project of a full size carousel horse. His greatest joy was his family and being with his grandson Maximus. Jerry will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 17th from 6PM to 8PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone, MA. Social Distancing, Face Masks and hand sanitizing required for all services.
