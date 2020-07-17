SUN CITY WEST, AZ - Gerald "Gerry" Andre Robert passed away peacefully in his home on July 1, 2020 from Covid 19. He was born on March 17, 1933 to Andre and Cecile Rivard Robert in Woonsocket. He attended St. Ann's elementary/middle school and Mount St. Charles Academy High School. While serving in the US Army during post WWII occupation/Korean War, stationed in Munich, Germany, he was the proud recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal. After the military, Gerry went to Bryant University earning an undergraduate degree in Accounting followed by a MBA at Boston College. This led to a 15 year career at Raytheon in RI followed by 20 years at Honeywell which required several family moves, including 15 years in Minnesota and involved much business travel overseas. In 1993 he retired from Honeywell/Bull in Chelmsford, Massachusetts where was Director of Finance.



On May 30, 1956 Gerry and Jeannette Joly joined in marriage in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woonsocket. They continued to live in Woonsocket and Bristol while Gerry worked at Raytheon. They loved being parents to their two daughters Claire and Michelle. Gerry's family meant the world to him and above all he enjoyed their many fun times together camping, boating, fishing, square dancing, cross-country skiing, biking, tennis and gardening. Michelle cherishes the memories of riding on his shoulders.



Although Gerry took his first degree with the Knights of Columbus in 1964 and was an officer from the beginning, he became much more active at all levels after retiring in 1993 and moving to Hendersonville, NC. There Gerry was usher, money counter, School Council participated in countless fund raisers, Chairman of the Finance. After moving to Sun City West in 2003 and joining Our Lady of Lourdes and Prince of Peace he earned his 4th Degree with the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight at Our Lady of Lourdes Council from 2010-2011 and as Treasurer for the Fourth Degree Assembly. At our Lady of Lourdes and Prince of Peace churches he organized and created Bingo, was treasurer, Altar Server, Usher and served on the parish Financial Council. At the same time he was a member of Post 94 American Legion and worked at their breakfast. He thoroughly enjoyed living in AZ, playing gold for many years and recently was learning to play the guitar.



Gerry was a humble God loving man and it showed in every way. He was the most generous man, not just financially but with his love, his time, his undivided attention and his eagerness to always help. He went over and above for everyone. The love of his family meant everything to him and was his number one priority. Education was very important to Gerry, his estate will continue to give to various charities that were close to his heart. Over the past five years Gerry was blessed with a loving and caring dear friend June M. Racus. They enjoyed many wonderful times together and their relationship was filled with much love.



Preceding Gerry in death was his late wife Jeannette Robert, parents Andre and Cecile Rivard Robert, brothers Raymond Robert, Gilles Robert and a sister Claire Robert. He is survived by his fiance June Racus, his daughters Claire Martin (Joe) and Michelle Green (Rico), brothers Maurice Robert (Maggie) and Roger Robert (Connie), many nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss him.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul or Salvation Army.



A Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West, AZ. A private interment was held Wednesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store