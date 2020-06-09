MERRIMACK, NH - Gerald Christopher Bandieri, born 9/19/1982, passed away peacefully at home in Merrimack, NH on May 18, 2020 at the age of 37 yrs. Born in West Palm Bch. FL. Beloved Son of Gerald and Debra (Fontaine) Bandieri of Tilton, NH. Jerry, as he was known, grew up in Woonsocket, RI, moved to Dorchester, NH in 1994, graduated from Mascoma High School in 2000, then attended Colby Sawyer College. Later in life, he earned an Associate's Degree in Psychology. Passionate about literature, particularly Shakespeare, his favorite being Hamlet. Most recently he worked many years as a carpenter/builder; he was also an avid craftsman. However, Jerry's true passion in life was being a Dad; spending all his spare time teaching his children about fishing, exploring, animals, a favorite being science museums and baseball, never missing a little league game.
He is survived by his spouse Taylor (Krammes), and children, Lil Jerry, Aliana, Drake, and an unborn child; his legacy will live on.
He also is survived by sisters, Shayna Castello of Quichee, Vt, Karissa Bandieri, of Tilton, NH, half-sisters, Patty Whiteside of Evans, Ga, and Kerri Whitney of Fayetville, NC. Also, maternal grandparents, George (Tex) and Loretta (Joyce) Fontaine of Woonsocket, RI; predeceased by paternal grandparents Ann and Theodore Bofanchik. Jerry will be sadly missed, for everyone loved him.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. A family gathering will be planned to Celebrate Jerry's life when the pandemic is over.
Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers or charities, the family is asking for donations to, "Help support Jerry's Kids" on Go-Fund-Me.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
He is survived by his spouse Taylor (Krammes), and children, Lil Jerry, Aliana, Drake, and an unborn child; his legacy will live on.
He also is survived by sisters, Shayna Castello of Quichee, Vt, Karissa Bandieri, of Tilton, NH, half-sisters, Patty Whiteside of Evans, Ga, and Kerri Whitney of Fayetville, NC. Also, maternal grandparents, George (Tex) and Loretta (Joyce) Fontaine of Woonsocket, RI; predeceased by paternal grandparents Ann and Theodore Bofanchik. Jerry will be sadly missed, for everyone loved him.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. A family gathering will be planned to Celebrate Jerry's life when the pandemic is over.
Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers or charities, the family is asking for donations to, "Help support Jerry's Kids" on Go-Fund-Me.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.