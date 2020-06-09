Gerald Christopher Bandieri
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRIMACK, NH - Gerald Christopher Bandieri, born 9/19/1982, passed away peacefully at home in Merrimack, NH on May 18, 2020 at the age of 37 yrs. Born in West Palm Bch. FL. Beloved Son of Gerald and Debra (Fontaine) Bandieri of Tilton, NH. Jerry, as he was known, grew up in Woonsocket, RI, moved to Dorchester, NH in 1994, graduated from Mascoma High School in 2000, then attended Colby Sawyer College. Later in life, he earned an Associate's Degree in Psychology. Passionate about literature, particularly Shakespeare, his favorite being Hamlet. Most recently he worked many years as a carpenter/builder; he was also an avid craftsman. However, Jerry's true passion in life was being a Dad; spending all his spare time teaching his children about fishing, exploring, animals, a favorite being science museums and baseball, never missing a little league game.

He is survived by his spouse Taylor (Krammes), and children, Lil Jerry, Aliana, Drake, and an unborn child; his legacy will live on.

He also is survived by sisters, Shayna Castello of Quichee, Vt, Karissa Bandieri, of Tilton, NH, half-sisters, Patty Whiteside of Evans, Ga, and Kerri Whitney of Fayetville, NC. Also, maternal grandparents, George (Tex) and Loretta (Joyce) Fontaine of Woonsocket, RI; predeceased by paternal grandparents Ann and Theodore Bofanchik. Jerry will be sadly missed, for everyone loved him.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. A family gathering will be planned to Celebrate Jerry's life when the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers or charities, the family is asking for donations to, "Help support Jerry's Kids" on Go-Fund-Me.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 9, 2020
It saddens my heart so much you are gone. Few things in life get me down. But this is testing my strength to a point I wish to never have to feel again. I miss you so much brother. I love u, I will never forget.
Michael Belisle
Family
June 8, 2020
Though I never met him, Mike and uncle Gerry spoke of him. my thoughts and prayers to the family.
melody nelson
Friend
June 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss I'll keep you an his family in my prayers.
teri johnson
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
Im so sorry for the loss of such a young soul. May he Rest In Peace and his little ones cared for and loved. ❤
Denise Belisle
Family
June 6, 2020
Jerry was a few years behind me in school. We met through mutual friends. He was such a fun, light hearted guy. Although it has been many years since I have seen him, I am saddened that he is no longer with us. My heart goes out to his family, peace, love, and warm thoughts to you all
Jessica Bishop Grace
Classmate
June 6, 2020
Jerry was always a nice guy to me and seemed like a really good Dad. We went to school together. I'll pray for his kids.
Alonda Peterson
Classmate
June 5, 2020
We didn't see each other often but when we did, he was always smiling and joking around. We talked every year at Christmas even if it was 5 minutes, they were always good. He even made me a cribbage board. Jerry, you will be greatly missed. I love you!
Alyshia Martin
Family
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss..i have a son the same age
Mary Ellen Costantino
Family
June 5, 2020
Jerry impressed me so much with his sweet and kind and playful way with kids. He had a way of making all people feel comfortable and at ease. What a lovely person. I'm so terribly sad about this. My love and prayers to his family.
Julie Castello Belliveau
Family
June 5, 2020
To our Son, Jerry
Son, my Dear Boy, I've written you thousands of times, sometimes happy, sometimes sad, but I never fathomed you'd not be there to get my letters or messages, ever again. I don't know how to say "goodbye", to you. The thought of never seeing you again, hearing your voice, feeling your arms around me....(you always gave the best hugs), seems too surreal to me! All I can say is the biggest part of our hearts left with you that day. You were our "heart" our whole life, it's always been all about you. You were "Our Boy". I've never seen dad looking so defeated! Now letters will go unanswered. But I'll still write them to you. And I'll still talk to you when I need to. But I truly hope that in your heart you knew, when you left, that you had all the love in our hearts always, every heartbeat, every breath. And although we can't grasp the reality of losing you, I do have to say, "Thank you Son"; you left us these beautiful grand-babies to fill a little of the massive void we feel in our hearts, minds, lives, and soul. Your babies will be well cared for in your honor. They will come to know, the fabulous, loving, dad that they never got to know. We will miss you and hurt for you for the rest of our lives. I hope your at peace, wherever you are. Maybe we'll meet again someday, in another life. Till then, we love you Son!
Love,
Mom and Dad









Deby & Jerry Bandieri
Family
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved