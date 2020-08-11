MAPLEVILLE - Gerald H. Ducharme 61, of Broncos Hwy, Mapleville, passed away at RI Hospital, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Rustand and Margaret (Crepeau) Ducharme. He was a graduate of William M. Davies Career and Technology High School. Gerry has worked for the Bliss family for the past twenty-six years and was an instrumental part of the groundbreaking and development of Crystal Lake Golf Course of RI. He enjoyed nature, music and having a conversation with anyone who was sitting with him on the front porch of the clubhouse. Gerry had a heart of gold. He was always quick with a smile or to lend a hand no matter what was asked of him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and his Crystal Lake family.
Gerry is also survived by his children Gerald Ducharme of Pawtucket, and Cheryl Ducharme of Charlton, MA; grandchildren, Benjamin Revell, and Johnny and Ellie Labrecque; brothers, Roland Ducharme of Woonsocket, and Laurent Ducharme of Wilton, ME; and sisters Margaret Mann, Carol Belrose, and Lorraine Brouillard all of Woonsocket, and Patricia Simmons of RI.
Arrangements entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
to send condolences.