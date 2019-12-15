|
EUSTIS, FL - Gerald "Jerry" N. Lambert, 69, of Eustis, FL, retired Providence Policeman, passed away in Florida on October 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 24 years of Roxanne D. (Busald) Lambert. He was predeceased by his parents Flavien and Albert (Dubois) Lambert, his sisters; Doris Cibor and Claudette Lambert. He is survived by his sister Yolande Hesketh and her husband Fred, brother David and his life partner Patricia Thomas, brother Dennis Lambert and his wife, Linda.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 17th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Avenue, Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 15, 2019