BLACKSTONE - Gerald M. Aubin, 66, of Blackstone died Friday March 1, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband of the late Donna (Cabbage) Aubin. Born in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Gerald and Claire (Laprade) Aubin. He was raised in Woonsocket and over the years lived in the Norfolk, Franklin and Blackstone area.

Jerry worked for Astro Automotive as a parts delivery driver and also worked doing overhead door installation and repairs.

Jerry enjoyed camping, playing a good hand of cards and relaxing while watching a movie or supporting local sports teams, especially the Patriots.

Some of Jerry's most favorite and memorable times were spent at Horseneck Beach.

Jerry will be remembered as a kind and quiet man who loved his family.

He is survived by a son Jeremy Archambault of New Hampshire and two daughters Tessa Aubin and her companion Rodney Burton of Johnston and Ashiya Cabbage and her companion Sean Dacey of Franklin. He was the brother of Ronald Aubin of North Smithfield, Marc Aubin and his wife Janis Berard Aubin of Blackstone, Paul Aubin of Woonsocket and Denise Remillard and her husband Deacon Lionel "Bud" Remillard of Woonsocket. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, his aunt Aline Aubin of Woonsocket and his extended family.

Visiting hours are Friday March 8th from 5-7 pm in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

www.menardfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary