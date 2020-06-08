Gerald M. Chamberland
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Gerald M. Chamberland, 96, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Friendly Home. He was the husband of Constance (Cote) Chamberland for seventy-one years. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Viateur and Rosalda (Lanoie) Chamberland. Gerry was a foreman for General Motors for thirty-eight years retiring in 1977. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of WWII. Gerry was a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs. He volunteered in many different capacities, as an usher, at bingo, and working alongside Fr. Gadoury every year making clam chowder for the carnivals kitchen.

Gerry was an avid card player and played weekly.

Besides his wife he leaves a son Denis Chamberland and his wife Debra of North Smithfield, two grandsons David Chamberland and his wife Chelsea of Pascoag and Stephen Chamberland of Norwalk, IA, and a great-granddaughter Alexandria. He was predeceased by siblings Normand Chamberland and Constance Hicks.

Gerry was endeared to anyone having the honor of knowing him. He had a smile that would light up a room and will be truly missed by all.

His funeral will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers donation to RI Fire Chiefs Honor Flight, PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908 in his memory would be appreciated.

Please visit: www.fournierandfournier.com for condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 8 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
