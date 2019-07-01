NORTH SMITHFIELD - Geraldine Ruth (Rosborough) Erickson, 83, of Slatersville, died June 28, 2019 in Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Burrillville. Born in Wrentham, MA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Melva Ida (Murphy) Rosborough.

She worked for eighteen years as a Dispatcher for the North Smithfield Police Dept., retiring in 1997. She was previously employed at General Electric in Ashland, MA from 1962-1979. She was a member of the North Smithfield Community Emergency Response Team and the former North Smithfield Women's Axillary.

She is survived by her son, Carl Erickson of Lincoln, NH; a brother, Paul Rosborough both of Uxbridge, MA; three sisters, Louise Tedesco of Worcester, MA; Gladys Cartier of Groverton, NH; and Vivian Hart of Miami, FL; three grandchildren, Melanie King of Uxbridge, MA, Matthew Erickson of Millbury, MA, and Daniel Erickson of Oxford, MA; and one great-granddaughter, Cailee King. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dale Erickson, and two brothers, William and Russell Rosborough.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 3rd from 5 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Smithfield Fire and Rescue, 1470 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, RI 02896.

