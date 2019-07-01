Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Ruth (Rosborough) Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Ruth (Rosborough) Erickson Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Geraldine Ruth (Rosborough) Erickson, 83, of Slatersville, died June 28, 2019 in Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Burrillville. Born in Wrentham, MA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Melva Ida (Murphy) Rosborough.
She worked for eighteen years as a Dispatcher for the North Smithfield Police Dept., retiring in 1997. She was previously employed at General Electric in Ashland, MA from 1962-1979. She was a member of the North Smithfield Community Emergency Response Team and the former North Smithfield Women's Axillary.
She is survived by her son, Carl Erickson of Lincoln, NH; a brother, Paul Rosborough both of Uxbridge, MA; three sisters, Louise Tedesco of Worcester, MA; Gladys Cartier of Groverton, NH; and Vivian Hart of Miami, FL; three grandchildren, Melanie King of Uxbridge, MA, Matthew Erickson of Millbury, MA, and Daniel Erickson of Oxford, MA; and one great-granddaughter, Cailee King. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dale Erickson, and two brothers, William and Russell Rosborough.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 3rd from 5 - 7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Smithfield Fire and Rescue, 1470 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now