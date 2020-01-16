|
WOONSOCKET - Gerard A. Noel Jr., 82, of Prospect St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Holiday with his loving family by his side after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was the beloved husband of Claire A. (Bergeron) Noel. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Gerard A. and Sylvia (Ethier) Noel Sr. Gerry served in the U S Navy. He graduated from RI College with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Gerry was the Director of Refugee and Immigration Services for the Diocese of Providence for twenty-five years. After his retirement from the Diocese he worked for the Northern RI Chamber of Commerce for eight years.
Gerry took great pride in his community and served in many different capacities. He served on the board of TOCTA, was President of Family Resources for many years which later became known as Community Care Alliance. He was a member and Past President of the Woonsocket Rotary Club and served tirelessly on several committees. He was a recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris Award. Gerry was recognized by the RI Blood Center for his constant support as a donor.
Gerry was also very active in St. Agatha's Parish as a Eucharistic Minister, a lector, a member of St. Agatha's Choir and the Interfaith Choir. Gerry served on the Catholic Charities Appeal committee, and the St. Vincent de Paul committee. Gerry had a great love of music, whether it was listening to the great jazz artists, attending live concerts, or attending his children's and grandchildren's performances. Gerry also did a stint of acting with Theater Works and appeared in "Our Town" and "Jesus Christ Superstar". He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. But his greatest love was his family, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his trips to Beavertail with his wife Claire. He will be greatly missed by all.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Charles Noel and his wife Lisa of Mendon, three daughters, Charlene Soucy of Woonsocket, Cheryl Precopio and her husband Thomas of N. Attleboro, and Christina Noel of Woonsocket, a son-in-law David Soucy of Woonsocket, a brother Robert Noel and his wife Pauline of Woonsocket and four grandchildren, Spencer and Peter Soucy and Lauren and Haley Precopio.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 am from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Agatha's Church, Joffre St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours are Monday 4-7 PM. The family would like to thank the staff at The Holiday for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers donations to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101- 9908 or American Parkinson Disease Association, RI Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence RI 02940 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 17, 2020